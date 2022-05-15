Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 15, 2022 @ 1:13 pm
Emily Gold, owner of Paper Cake Scissors, attends the Farmer's Market on Saturday, selling handmade linen tea towels, aprons, baked goods and more.
Karen Trubitt, owner of True Love Farm in Shaftsbury, sells ramps to a customer at the Bennington Farmer's Market on Saturday.
