BENNINGTON -- May is Youth Appreciation Month in Vermont, a time to come together to celebrate young people for all that they contribute to this community.
This statewide celebration originated in Bennington. In 2013, a group of students from Southwest Tech (then the Career Development Center) drafted R-179 (H.C.R. 127), which was adopted by the Vermont House of Representatives, declaring April 27 “Youth Appreciation Day.” In 2016, then Gov. Peter Shumlin signed a new proclamation designating May “Youth Appreciation Month.”
Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT) invites youth and families to join the celebration this year by participating in these free upcoming events in the community:
Youth Robotics Open House: Meet the First Tech Challenge youth robotics team “The Cookie Clickers” and their robot “Chip,” and learn more about what they do and how you get involved. (Saturday, May 7, noon to 2 p.m. at the old Bennington High School, 650 Main St.)
Upcycled Jewelry and Art Workshop: Create a unique piece of jewelry or "cool"-lage creation with upcycled materials. (Saturday, May 7, 2 to 4 p.m. at W. Collective, 332 Main St.)
Paint & Plant at the Art Bus: Visit the Vermont Arts Exchange Art Bus, a traveling arts studio. Paint your own flower pot and plant seeds. (Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bennington Farmers’ Market, 100 Veterans Memorial Dr.)
Shopping Raffle at Threads: Threads is a free boutique for teens with brand-name clothes, accessories, and personal care products. Each time you shop in May, you can enter to win a Movie & Self-Care Prize Pack! (Threads @ Center for Restorative Justice, 439 Main St., open M-Th 2:30 to 4:15 p.m.)
For more youth events in May and beyond, explore the Bennington Youth Thrive program calendar: https://actbennington.org/youth-thrive