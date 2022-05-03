BENNINGTON -- Celebrate summertime on May 21 at the Bennington Community Garden with free activities for all ages, plants to give away, and a beginner composting workshop. The event gets underway at 10 a.m.
The fun is sponsored by UVM Master Gardeners, Bennington Area Makers (BAM), Bennington Rotary Club, Bennington County 4-H, UVM Extension, Bennington Beekeepers Club, Bennington County HeadStart, and the Town of Bennington.
There is plenty of family fun in the garden beginning at 10 a.m. with free vegetable starts and pollinator plants. Gardeners are encouraged to bring their extra seedlings to share. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. At 11 a.m., UVM Extension Master Composter Reed Goosen will be sharing healthy compost care and showcase the composting operations at the Community Garden.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Bennington 4-H will be helping kids make wired, electronic “bee bots” and simple puppets. Members of the Beekeepers Club will be on hand with a traveling beehive for a close-up look at the fascinating work of honeybees. HeadStart will be providing snacks for those in attendance.
The Bennington Community Garden is part of the Town of Bennington Community Center and is located on Bradford Street in Bennington. Parking for the event is around the corner at the Community Center parking lot on Gage Street.
To request a disability-related accommodation to participate in this program, please contact BenningtonExtMG@gmail.com by May 20, 2022.