BENNINGTON — Celebrate summer, gardening and pollinators at the Bennington Community Garden with free activities for all ages, plant giveaways, and a beginner gardening workshop on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m.-noon. The event is sponsored by Bennington Area Makers (BAM), Clear Brook Farm, Bennington Rotary Club, Bennington County 4-H Club, the University of Vermont Extension, and UVM master gardeners.
Events include:
Grow your own garden workshop: 10-10:30 a.m. University of Vermont master gardeners will be offering a quick, hands-on workshop for new gardeners. Free vegetable starts from Clear Brook Farm will be available. Six small plots at the garden will be given away at the workshop, thanks to generous support from the Bennington Rotary Club.
Make-and-take kids bee crafting activities, 10-11:30 a.m. Bennington County 4-H will be hosting crafting activities for youth. There will be two levels of crafting available: younger/smaller hands will be making a simple bee puppet for play and exploration while older/more agile hands will be making a wired, electronic "beebot" that buzzes and zooms across flat surfaces. While crafting, 4-H staff member Kimberly Griffin will lead a discussion about the roles bees and other pollinators play in our food system and how best to protect and support these species. Take home versions of the crafts will also be available for those wanting to make-at-home.
Honey bees at work: 10-11 a.m. Beekeeper and educator Jeanne Davis will be on hand with her traveling beehive to provide an up-close look at the fascinating work of honeybees in their hive. Kids and adults can learn about bee keeping and how to protect and support these important pollinators.
Pollinator plant giveaway, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Bennington Area Makers in collaboration with Clear Brook Farm and UVM will be providing pollinator plants for anyone interested in attracting bees and other pollinators to their gardens. A variety of plant species will be available.
Pre-registration for these activities is requested either through the BAM Facebook page, https://fb.me/e/6hW9LjcF2, or by calling Marsh or Cindy Hudson-Knapp at 802-440-5190.
The Bennington Community Garden is part of the Bennington Recreation Center and is located on Bradford Street in Bennington. Parking for the event is around the corner at the Recreation Center parking lot on Gage Street.
State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including limiting the number of people gathered, health screening of attendees, wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, handwashing and contact tracing.