MONTPELIER — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) announced that Nicole Mace has joined its team as dean of administration. She brings experience in finance, education, and advocacy to the state’s second-largest college.
“I am thrilled to welcome Nicole to the CCV community,” said CCV President Joyce Judy in a release. “She is a seasoned leader with deep roots throughout the state, and she brings strong financial chops, a practical approach to problem-solving, and an impressive ability to forge meaningful relationships. She will play a key role in our efforts to help all Vermonters access a college education.”
Mace served most recently as director of finance and operations for the Winooski School District (WSD). In that capacity, she managed a $30 million budget, secured financing for a $57.8 million capital project, and directed facilities, technology, food service, and transportation, as well as human resources and fiscal services. Prior to her tenure with WSD, she spent eight years at the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA) as general counsel and executive director. In those roles she was responsible for representing the organization in the legislature and on various state committees and councils, and ensuring the growth and sustainability of an evolving membership organization. Mace holds a bachelor’s degree from McGill, an MS in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University, and a JD from the University of Pittsburgh.
“I am excited to join an institution that is critical to the economic opportunity and vibrancy of so many Vermont communities,” Mace said. “My core values of equity and inclusion are in close alignment with CCV’s mission of access, affordability, and student success. I look forward to doing my part to ensure the sustainability of CCV for the benefit of all Vermonters.”
Mace has strong ties to her home community of Winooski. She sat on the City Council for four years, serving as a councilor and deputy mayor. She is currently on the boards of both the Winooski Housing Authority and the Champlain Housing Trust.