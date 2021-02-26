Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall 2020 president's list. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA:

Jeffrey Corey and Bogdan Radosavljevic of Bennington; Emily Houghton of Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; Kamryn Capriola of North Bennington; and Savannah Lee of Shaftsbury.

The following students at CCV were named to the fall 2020 student honors list. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 GPA:

Erin Murphy of Arlington; Joseph Barnett, Levi Dumas, Lindsey LaBonte, Kate Love, Jodi Pratt, Peggy Sherman, Sara Webster of Bennington; Dylan Johnson of East Arlington; Mona Bowen of East Dorset; Karen Harrington of Manchester; Quin Loomis and Asha Taylor of North Bennington; and Caden Watson and Evan Williams of Shaftsbury.

The following students at CCV were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. This honor recognizes full-time students with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99: Alexa Dailey, Carson Gordon, Haley Sigsbury, Ashton Putnam, Lucas Corey and Autumn Connell.

