MONTPELIER — This fall, the Community College of Vermont will begin offering certificate programs in cloud computing, community health, entrepreneurship and human resource management, four areas of strong projected job growth.
CCV certificates are designed to prepare students for the workplace or further education, and most can be completed in one year, the college said.
“Enrolling in a certificate program can be a great way to earn a credential and advance or get started on a career,” said CCV Academic Dean Deborah Stewart. “Most courses are focused in order to build skill and prepare students for the particular work they’ll be performing. In addition, CCV’s certificate programs are stackable. This means that students can take the courses they complete in the certificate and apply them to a relevant associate degree program.” Many certificates also include industry-recognized credentials.
The cloud computing certificate was developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy, and includes a Foundations of Cloud Computing course, which prepares students for the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification. Cloud computing students are also eligible for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect certification.
The community health certificate prepares students for frontline positions in public health. Jennifer Woolard, chronic disease program specialist at the Vermont Department of Health, noted that COVID-19 has exposed the critical role of this workforce in addressing health disparities and inequities. “We’re optimistic about an expanded role for the community health worker workforce in the Vermont landscape as we move through and past the pandemic, and increasing educational opportunities through CCV is an exciting step to support the existing and emerging workforce to further meet the needs of all Vermonters.”
The human resource management and entrepreneurship certificates include stackable digital badges that fit within CCV’s business and professional studies degree programs. The human resource management certificate prepares students for the Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) certification from the HR Certification Institute. Courses taken in the entrepreneurship certificate can be applied to CCV’s Startup 802: Entrepreneurship digital credential.
CCV has campuses in Bennington and 11 other locations across the state, and also operates the Center for Online Learning. The fall semester begins Sept. 7.