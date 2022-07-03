BENNINGTON -- CAT-TV has two seats up for election during this year’s annual Board of Director election. If you are interested in serving on the board, contact Lisa Byer, CAT-TV Executive Director, at 442-8868 or lisa@catamountaccess.com. Each elected seat carries a 3-year term. Qualified nominees must be over the age of 21 to hold an office with the corporation. Nominations will close July 15th.
To be eligible to vote, you must be a member of the organization or register to vote as a Comcast Cable Subscriber. Comcast Subscribers in Bennington, North Bennington, Woodford, Pownal, or Shaftsbury can register by contacting William Gardner at william@catamountaccess.com or calling 442-8868. All registrations must be received by July 15. CAT-TV members are automatically registered to vote.
Members and registered Comcast subscribers will receive electronic ballots and the election results will be announced at the organization’s regular board meeting on Aug. 22.