CAT-TV has three seats up for election during this year’s annual Board of Director election. If you are interested in serving on the Board, contact Lisa Byer, CAT-TV Executive Director, at 802-442-8868 or lisa@catamountaccess.com. The elected seat carries a 3-year term. Qualified nominees must be over the age of 21 to hold an office with the corporation. Nominations will close July 9.
To vote in CAT-TV Board elections, you must be a member of the organization or register to vote as a Comcast Cable Subscriber. Comcast Subscribers in Bennington, North Bennington, Woodford, Pownal, or Shaftsbury can register by contacting William Gardner by emailing william@catamountaccess.com or calling 802-442-8868. All registrations must be received by July 9. CAT-TV members are automatically registered to vote.
Members and registered Comcast subscribers will receive electronic ballots and the election results will be announced at the organization’s regular board meeting on August 23rd.
About CAT-TV:
Catamount Access Television Corporation (CAT-TV) provides public, educational, and governmental television access services to Bennington, North Bennington, Woodford, Pownal and Shaftsbury on local Comcast Cable Channels 1075, 1085, & 1095. CAT-TV is a nonprofit charitable 501c3 corporation which is primarily funded through the public benefit franchise fees of Comcast’s local cable revenues. CAT-TV enables, supports, and promotes the production and distribution of local programming which fosters free speech, opens public dialogue and engages citizens. CAT-TV puts the means of production into the hands of the community and provides hyperlocal television content meant to inform and engage. CAT-TV content can also be viewed via catamountaccess.com and facebook.com/CATTVbennington. Please consider supporting CAT-TV through membership or a donation. Memberships start at $25 per year! Organizational Membership, Underwriting Opportunities and Production Services are also available. Visit catamountaccess.com for more information.