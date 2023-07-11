BENNINGTON — Shires Housing announced this week that Cat Bryars had accepted the role of executive director, this time on a permanent basis.
Bryars was appointed in October of last year as interim executive director after former director, Stephanie Lane, resigned in September.
Since Bryars started, there’s been much change underway at the organization. Key priorities over recent months have included getting occupancy amongst Shires properties up to over 96 percent and enhancing preventative maintenance efforts across Shires’ portfolio. Bryars also highlighted that the organization has brought on three new board members and five new staff members to expand the organization’s capacity and impact.
“It’s been a tough few years. As many organizations in our region and across the state are experiencing, we’re having to re-think operations post-pandemic to meet the critical housing needs of our community,” said Bryars. “Shires has our work cut-out for us, but we are as committed as ever to creating housing solutions, and I’m happy to have a role in that, along with our dedicated staff and board.”
Meanwhile, housing development efforts have also pushed forward. Shires is kicking off the Willows Mobile Home Park and Squire Recovery House rehab projects this summer. The Willows project will add seven new high-efficiency modular homes to vacant lots in the mobile home park, as well as improve landscaping and provide resources for existing mobile home owners to weatherize and renovate their homes. The Squire House project will convert the historic North Street property recently used as office space into a three-unit (six bedroom) recovery residence for women in partnership with the Vermont Foundation of Recovery (VFOR).
Shires, along with its development partner, Evernorth, also submitted a proposal for infill development of the municipally-owned 301 Depot Street property in Manchester. The proposal for 30-plus units of housing on the site has been recommended by the Town’s Housing Task Force and would start construction in 2024.
“Cat has been able to jump in and hit the ground running with incredible energy and skill for delegating and drawing in resources,” said Kathryn Leech, president of the Shires Board. “The Shires Board has tremendous confidence in her ability to steer the organization into our next chapter.”