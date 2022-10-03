BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Caryn Packard as its Director of Development. Packard has an array of healthcare-related experience. In this new role, she will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
“Caryn’s background in health care and her proven ability to connect with others will be tremendous assets to the SVHC Foundation,” said Vice President for Corporate Development Leslie Keefe. “She will be a valuable addition to our strong and dedicated team and make a major impact as we continue to raise funds for crucial projects throughout the health system.”
Packard has worked in health care since 2010. She earned a bachelor’s degree in community health education and a master’s in health administration, both from The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. She has spent the majority of her career in patient access, patient financial services, and internal revenue cycle improvement initiatives at New York-Presbyterian Medical Groups. After ascending through graduated roles, she worked as a project manager for the Business Development team, where she managed two strategic regions for NewYork-Presbyterian’s Professional Services Organization.
“I am thrilled to join the talented and hard-working Corporate Development team at SVHC,” Packard said. “Each individual is passionate about the work that takes place in order to improve the health of our community. I look forward to connecting with community members and sharing the vision of our remarkable organization.”
Packard is also a National Strength and Conditioning Association-certified personal trainer with a focus on healthy aging and functional fitness. She lives in Manchester Center with her husband Ross and Australian Shepherd Ruby.
The SVHC Foundation has recently launched the public phase of the Vision 2020: A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, which has raised nearly $24 million of its $25 million goal over the past four years. The project includes the renovation and expansion of the institution’s Emergency Department and the construction of an all-new regional Cancer Center. The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will impact care for residents of southern Vermont, northern Berkshire County, and eastern New York.
Those interested should visit svhealthcare.org/vision2020 for additional details.