BENNINGTON -- The Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley delivered 150 care packages to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Cancer Center for their patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
Bags included handmade knit, crochet, sewn and purchased hats from community members, as well as lotion, lip balm, tissue packages, candies and handmade cards.
Hats were once offered at the Center before COVID but were discontinued due to health concerns. The Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley approached Dr. Matthew Vernon about reinstating the program, and added the other items in the care packages.