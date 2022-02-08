BENNINGTON — Employees from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Cardiology Department and staff and patients of SVMC Cardiac Rehab gathered for photos to celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday.
The American Heart Association’s annual observance raises awareness of heart health issues and their prevention.
The department has received accreditation in echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission and in cardiac rehabilitation from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.