Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Employees from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Cardiology Department and staff and patients of SVMC Cardiac Rehab gathered for photos to celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday.

The American Heart Association’s annual observance raises awareness of heart health issues and their prevention.

The department has received accreditation in echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission and in cardiac rehabilitation from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.