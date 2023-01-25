BENNINGTON — The Cancer Center Community Crusaders will host their 7th annual Cancer Crusaders Cabin Fever Dance. This year will honor the Cancer Center Community Crusaders as they celebrate 10 years of helping people battling cancer in the Bennington area.
Flannels and dancing shoes will be invited from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elks Lodge at 125 Washington Ave. in Bennington.
There will be light snacks, many baskets to raffle and great dancing music. Tickets will be sold for $15 and are available in Bennington at The Elks Lodge, Bringing you Vermont, The Beverage Den, North Bennington Variety, Dwyers State Line in Pownal, and at the door. There will be a 55" TCL Roku TV door prize for the dance's winner.
For more information on the Crusaders, visit cancercrusadersvt.com.