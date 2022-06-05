CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- Cambridge Elementary School recently hosted a Country Fair and Farm Olympics for its K-6 students. Several local businesses and individuals were on site to make this day memorable for students. Students experienced a number of things, including:
Several farm animals (cows, calves, chickens, sheep, oxen, etc.);
Heavy equipment/machinery;
A variety of locally-grown food;
And so much more!
To see photos of the day, visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13YIsP-M9OSlKZZHJDWZXMw2QpoAKEPqX