CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- Cambridge Elementary School recently hosted a Country Fair and Farm Olympics for its K-6 students. Several local businesses and individuals were on site to make this day memorable for students. Students experienced a number of things, including:

Several farm animals (cows, calves, chickens, sheep, oxen, etc.);

Heavy equipment/machinery;

A variety of locally-grown food;

And so much more!

To see photos of the day, visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13YIsP-M9OSlKZZHJDWZXMw2QpoAKEPqX

