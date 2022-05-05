CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- The annual plant sale to benefit the Cambridge Historical Society & Museum will be held again this year at Coral's Corner at 35 North Park St. The sale will be held on Friday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a large variety of garden vegetable plants, hanging baskets, perennials, shrubs, flowers of all kinds and more, just in time for Memorial Day remembrances and for starting vegetable gardens.
This sale has been held for many years at various locations and is always popular. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Restoration Fund at the museum, enabling many building projects, having had to wait through the past two years, to be accomplished.