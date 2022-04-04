CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- With the increasing costs of gasoline, heating bills, food prices and almost every other basic commodity, the Cambridge Food Pantry is experiencing a rising number of households reaching out for food assistance.
The pantry is also challenged with the expense and responsibility of operating and maintaining the physical facility, along with the task of keeping the aging food transport truck roadworthy. These operational expenses continue to increase from year to year.
Pantry staff are the public to consider a monetary donation and/or frequent donations to the Cambridge Food Pantry, PO Box 473, Cambridge, NY 12816 to assist in the purchase of food items to stock the shelves and to ensure that the doors of this vital ministry remain open to our friends and neighbors in the Cambridge community.
A special fund is being set up for replacement of the 2007 box truck used to pick up food supplies at the Regional Food Bank in Latham and at the Greenwich Hannaford. Annual usage of the truck averages 7,700 miles. Designated donations for the truck replacement fund may be mailed to the pantry’s address.