CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Cambridge, N.Y., at 59 South Park St. (Route 22 South) will be hosting its first fundraising dinner of the year on Jan. 28.
Dinners may be picked up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. There will be no in-person dining.
The dinner is sponsored by Cornerstone East Church, which meets each Sunday at the Food Pantry.
The menu will consist of penne Bolognese (pasta with meat sauce), spring mix salad with a side of balsamic dressing, freshly baked Italian bread and a homemade brownie, all for $13.