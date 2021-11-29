CAMBRIDGE N.Y. — The Cambridge Food Co-op has two great reasons to celebrate on Saturday.
The first is that the co-op is fully operational and stocked after a renovation earlier this fall. The second is that the store will light its holiday window Saturday night as part of the Cambridge Community Window Project.
From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be hot cider served outside and a raffle of African Market baskets with selected foods and goods inside. If weather permits, there may be live music.
Masks must be worn inside the store.
For questions, email marketing@cambridgefoodcoop.com or call the store at 518-677-5731.