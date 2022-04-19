CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Just after Earth Day, the Cambridge Food Co-op is hosting a roadside trash pick-up. The Co-op welcomes everyone over the age of 12 to come and help keep the community beautiful and litter-free. This event is open to anyone in the community.
Participants should meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 (rain date: April 24) in the Cambridge Food Co-op back parking lot off of Railroad Avenue. There, participants will sign in, and be provided with orange vests and trash bags before heading to the clean-up site on County Route 59.
Please come prepared for getting a little dirty. Wear appropriate clothing, bring your own gloves, a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, and water.
Anyone interested in taking part can visit www.cambridgefoodcoop.com/events. There is an email provided to register for the event. Registration is not required, but is helpful so the Co-op can coordinate things ahead of time.