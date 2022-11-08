Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — On Friday,  the school district will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cambridge Closet to help community members find items for their students who are in need of clothing or toiletries. The closet will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The closet is equipped with lightly used or new clothing, sneakers, boots, winter gear, etc., along with backpacks, hygiene kits and more for those who find themselves in need. The closet is available daily for teachers and staff to access for students during the school day.

The closet was a culmination of hard work by Brooklynn Lee-Candee, K-12 social worker, and Aydin O’Hearn, 10-12 counselor and K-12 counseling department chairperson. The closet designates a space where students can access items they need. The closet is in room 19 (near the health office).

The closet has already received donations from several individuals and organizations. The district would like to thank everyone who donated to ensure the closet was fully stocked for its opening, including:

Ben Osborn Fund: Hygiene bags

Bloomingdeals: Clothing/bags/hangers provided monthly

Cocozzo Family Dentistry: Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Hill & Markes: Backpacks

Ian's Reach: Clothing

Nemer Ford in collaboration with Tri-County Way: 15 backpacks with school supplies

Stewart’s: Donation of $700 that was used to purchase clothes, shampoo, conditioner and soap

TCT: 100 backpacks stocked school supplies

If your students are in need of items from the closet, reach out to Brooklynn or Aydin by emailing cambridgecloset@cambridgecsd.org or calling 518-677-8527, ext. 1422.

