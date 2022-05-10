HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Township Historical Society is looking for members of the Bogardus Batonettes from the late 1950’s through the early 70’s, and then when she started back up in the early 80’s. The organization wants memories of people's times with Bogardus to include in an exhibit, which will also feature memorabilia and photographs.
Mail your memories to staff@hoosickhistory.com.
The exhibit will be launched an at opening reception on May 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main St. The Bogardus family will be in attendance.
The exhibit will run through the month of June.