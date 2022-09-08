BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Choral Society (BCCS) is welcoming new members. No auditions are necessary. Rehearsals for the December concert begin on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street in Bennington.
The program, Hope & Light, crafted by the new artistic director, Brian Dukeshier, is an uplifting response to the emotional and physical strain of coping with COVID and current world unrest. It will include both contemporary and historical music.
For more information about BCCS, December’s concert program or to register to sing, visit benningtoncountychoralsociety.org or email questions to bccssingers@gmail.com.