CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Buy art will save farms with a purchase at Landscapes for Landsake.
Since 1990, the Agricultural Stewardship Association has worked to accomplish a singular mission: protect the farms and forests, rich soils and agricultural landscape in Washington and Rensselaer counties for future generations. In that time, ASA has managed to conserve over 28,000 acres on 158 properties. For the last 20 years, a significant source of funding has come from Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale and Exhibition, a celebration of the land by our community of local artists.
Landscapes for Landsake is the region's largest art-buying event of the season and ASA's largest fundraiser of the year. Participating artists generously donate 50% of their proceeds to support ASA's conservation work. This year's exhibition features the work of 61 artists. Approximately 250 works of art will be displayed in the barn at Maple Ridge, and over 650 works will be available on www.Landscapes forLandsake.com. Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work during the in-person event on October 8th and 9th.
The in-person sale opens from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the historic barn at Maple Ridge (172 State Route 372 in Cambridge). Admission is $10. Drop-ins are welcome, or reserve a time slot with an advanced ticket at agstewardship.org/events/. The gallery is also open from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9th, free of charge. Wine will be available by the glass on Saturday.
The online sale will be available Oct. 8-31 on www.LandscapesforLandsake.com. The website features elegantly designed collections from each artist, bios, videos and so much more, accessible from the comfort of ones home.
This year's featured artist is Tracy Helgeson of Cooperstown, NY. Her work is greatly inspired by the landscape, as well as the barns, structures, roads and farm scenes that surround her home. "I often paint the same scenes over and over, deriving great comfort from portraying what is familiar as well as noting the small changes that occur over time in my environment. Yet within that framework of the familiar, the start of each painting brings me the exciting challenge of finding new ways to express what I see and feel," Tracy says.
Tracy strives for simplicity in her work; in color, form, composition, and subject matter. However, complexities inevitably find their way in via texture, handwritten elements and small bits of painted details. Her painting, "On Top of the Hill" is highlighted on posters and postcards throughout the region and at Maple Ridge. "On Top of the Hill" was chosen as the featured work because it exemplifies the show's spirit. "Tracy has an innate ability to take the ordinary and make it feel magical," says Klara Varosy, who is the curator of this year's show and a resident of Salem, NY.
Renee Bouplon, ASA's Executive Director, explains, "This event celebrates the connection between the art and the landscapes we are working to protect. It's what makes Landscapes for Landsake so special. The success of this event has had a tremendous impact on ASA's ability to protect local farms."
This year's artists include : Laurie Alberts, Deborah Bayly, Susan Beadle, Gigi Begin, John Begin, Seth Butler, Marilyn Cavallari, Eden Compton Clay, Susan Coon, Huseyin Erdogan, Yucel Erdogan, Janine Gibson, Laurie Goodhart, Tracy Helgeson, Ali Herrmann, Ghetta Hirsch, Conard Holton, Margaret Horn, Carolyn Justice, Tom Kerr, Clarence King, Rose Klebes, Serena Kovalosky, Katie Langford, Matthew Lerman, Pamela Marron, Courtney McCloskey, Naomi Meyer, Sharon Miller, Robert Moylan, Lynne Oddo, Clifford Oliver, Harry Orlyk, Dave Ostrowski, Leslie Parke, Leslie Peck, Joan Piekny, Mark Pohl, Terry Preisner, James Rodewald, Tom Ryan, Melissa Schlobohm, Michael Scupholm, Rita Seiko Payne, Laura Shore, Pam Short, Anne Sutherland, Diane Swanson, Marguerite Takvorian-Holmes, Terry Teitelbaum, Janine Thomas, Mark Tougias, George Van Hook, Hannie Eisma Varosy, Diane Veros, Frank Vurraro, Catherine Wagner Minnery. Takeyce Walter, Regina Wickham, Ken Wilson and Gregory Wing.