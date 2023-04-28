MANCHESTER — Noah Woods of Dorset, a 12th grader at Burr and Burton Academy, has ranked second nationally in Level 3 of the 88th competition of Le Grand Concours. For the competition, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French, students are evaluated for their written, oral and listening comprehension skills in French. Over 43,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2023 event.
Other high-scoring BBA students were Hazel Cornwell, Class of 2025 (Bronze medal, Level 4), and Rowan Faltskog, Class of 2024 (Honorable Mention, Level 2). All are students of Burr and Burton French teacher Michelle Emery.
Woods credits his success to an interest in languages, having taken up through level 5 in Spanish before jumping to French. He also credits Emery and his immersion in France for his proficiency. After a two-week exchange in France, Woods returned to study for a semester at a French high school in Pau, near the Spanish border.
He faced a particular challenge taking a philosophy class, difficult even for native speakers. Since French schools prohibit cellphones in class, Woods could not record lectures. Instead, he frantically took notes in French, occasionally peering over the shoulder of a fellow student to pick up a word he didn’t know.
Now, he plans on majoring in philosophy at Florida International University. He will keep up his French, but minor in Spanish, given the large Cuban and Central American populations in Florida.
Woods did not grow up in a particularly cosmopolitan family, instead following in his brother’s footsteps to learn Spanish. Just as some students gravitate toward math or science, Woods found he liked languages, was good at learning them and liked speaking with people from other cultures.
French teacher Emery enters students in Le Grand Concours since “kids at every level can shine.” For example, beginning students — at Level 1 — compete with other beginning students.
Emery is especially proud of the school’s exchange programs to Ecuador, Germany and France. The one to Pau started in 2016, and currently French student Matteo Gallazzini is attending BBA for a year.
Association President Eileen Walvoord wrote: “To all who have contributed to these excellent high-ranking results: Congratulations to all! Felicitations a vous toutes et vous tous!”