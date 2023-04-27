MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy is inviting the community to an evening of theater on Wednesday night, with seven one-act plays written, designed and produced entirely by students at the independent high school.
The Spring One Act Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts, with members of The Rep, the school's student-run production company, taking the stage. Admission is free and open to the public.
The productions will include "Blue on Blue," directed by Lily Hutcheson; "Papermate Pink Pearls," directed by Sadie Eggers; "The Flood," directed by Mika Hansen and Sienna Halstead; "Bank Robbery," directed by Ethan Dryden; "Locked In," directed by Joey Masalsky; "Caught in a Lie," directed by Sadie Eggers; and "Bag of Money and Blueberry Pancakes," directed by Joey Masalsky.
Running time for the festival is about 1 hour.
For information on this and other events at Burr and Burton Academy, visit burrburton.org/event-detail?pk=17296806.