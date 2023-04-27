IMG_9875.JPG

From left, Bailey Gilliam and Montgomery Crane perform during last year's One Act Festival at Burr and Burton Academy. This year's festival will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and admission is free.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BURR AND BURTON ACADEMY
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy is inviting the community to an evening of theater on Wednesday night, with seven one-act plays written, designed and produced entirely by students at the independent high school. 

The Spring One Act Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts, with members of The Rep, the school's student-run production company, taking the stage. Admission is free and open to the public.  

The productions will include "Blue on Blue," directed by Lily Hutcheson; "Papermate Pink Pearls," directed by Sadie Eggers; "The Flood," directed by Mika Hansen and Sienna Halstead; "Bank Robbery," directed by Ethan Dryden; "Locked In," directed by Joey Masalsky; "Caught in a Lie," directed by Sadie Eggers; and "Bag of Money and Blueberry Pancakes," directed by Joey Masalsky.

Running time for the festival is about 1 hour.

For information on this and other events at Burr and Burton Academy, visit burrburton.org/event-detail?pk=17296806.

Reach Greg Sukiennik at gsukiennik@manchesterjournal.com or at 802-447-7567, ext. 119. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.