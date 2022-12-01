Charleston_3.JPG

Dance students at Burr and Burton Academy will perform on Dec. 15 as part of the performing arts department's annual Winter Showcase.  

MANCHESTER — The dance and drama students of Burr and Burton Academy’s performing arts department will present their annual Winter Showcase at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Riley Center for the Arts.

The evening promises something for everyone with a wide range of comedy and drama and a variety of dance numbers, including hip-hop, jazz and more. The program is expected to run about 75 minutes.

Tickets are $5 for BBA students, staff and faculty and $7 for the general public, and can be purchased at BBAtickets.com.

