MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy seniors Michael Alfano of Dorset and Alexa Witkin of Peru have been selected as Vermont Presidential Scholars.
The program, established in 1964, honors high school seniors for their accomplishments. In Vermont, students are nominated and selected on the basis of academic excellence, service and community leadership.
High tech plays a role in both students’ academic pursuits and future interests.
Alfano, who has qualified for the BBA Headmasters’ List for high achievement for four years, also plays two varsity sports and has dedicated himself to learning computer programming and creating software that helps people. ‘
The captain of BBA’s bass fishing team, Alfano combined his interests to create Lure Cast, a smartphone app that offers lure, depth and location recommendations to anglers. He’s currently working on an app in collaboration with BBA’s Special Services Department.
Alfano has volunteered for many years as an ambassador for the Be Brave for Life Foundation, and is deeply involved in student athletic leadership. He plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania.
Alfano said he was humbled and honored to be recognized as a presidential scholar. “This award means a lot to me and gets me excited to work even harder as I get ready to graduate from BBA and head to college,” he said.
Witkin has also taken advantage of computer science opportunities at BBA. She is a member of the Girls Who Code and Women in STEM clubs, and plans to pursue computer engineering in college. Witkin is a dedicated athlete, participating in several varsity sports as well as coaching and working with young athletes.
Her leadership roles at Burr and Burton range from athletics to work with the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion club to mentoring 9th graders.
Witkin said the award means a great deal to her, as does all the work that led up to it.
“Knowing that I’ve done the right thing, stayed true to who I am, and positively impacted those around me — that’s the true reward,” she said.
Alfano and Witkin will be considered by the U.S. Department of Education to be national Presidential Scholars; the U.S. Presidential Scholars will be announced in May 2022.