SUNDERLAND — “I am so grateful to work with the boards we have in the BRSU,” said Randi Lowe, Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Superintendent, in speaking to the district's school boards this month. “But I want to amplify that message during School Board Recognition Month.”
The Vermont Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 20 in February to honor the work of school boards across the state.
In her remarks to the BRSU boards, Lowe pointed out that local school boards across the country are embattled by political and cultural fractures.
“But not here. Not now," she told the boards. "You are focused on the important work of guiding, leading and supporting our schools, educators, families and, most importantly, our students. Your commitment, care, curiosity and professionalism is second to none.”
The BRSU includes four boards. In addition to the BRSU board overseeing the Supervisory Union, three School District Boards serve the 12 communities in the Northshire: the Mettawee School District in Pawlet and Rupert; the Taconic & Green Regional School District in Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston; and the Winhall Town School District in Winhall.