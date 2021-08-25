Some 300 students attending the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union this fall could be attracted to after-school programming at its six schools in the Mettawee and Taconic and Green Regional School districts.
While the need is clear, the tight local labor market creates an uncertain future for after-school services at the BRSU schools.
After-school programs at all six BRSU schools came to a halt during the pandemic shutdown that began in March 2020.
They remained closed during the full 2020-21 academic year to comply with Vermont Agency of Education COVID guidelines. Plans are to reopen BRSU after-school operations after Labor Day this fall.
“We have the facilities prepared and are ready to operate,” said Randi Lowe, BRSU superintendent. “We know how to mitigate the spread of the virus. All we need now is staff to run the BRSU After School program. With support from the community, we hope to reopen on schedule.”
Heading into the school year there were nine part-time after-school positions open at four schools.
• site director and two staff at Manchester Elementary Middle School
• site director and three staff at Mettawee Community School
• site director at The Dorset School
• site assistant director at Sunderland Elementary
The staff-level duties focus primarily on working directly with students in games and activities.
Adults and current high schoolers 16 years and older are encouraged to apply.
The site director positions are designed for adults with at least two years of college or an associates degree. This role requires some administrative tasks, as well as on-location oversight of the after-school program.
The BRSU will provide all required training, including first aid and CPR.
One advantage for BRSU is the predictable work schedule. The program runs three hours per day each afternoon, five days a week, during the school year. There are no shift changes or last-minute call-ups.
Hourly wages are competitive, ranging from $15 to $16 for staff and $16 to $18 for site directors, based on experience. These jobs would fit the needs of freelancers, service workers, retirees, parents and high school students.
“The BRSU After School positions are perfect for people looking for additional income or added employment to supplement an existing work schedule,” said Laura Walkinshaw, BRSU human resources director. “Plus there is the immeasurable benefit of helping the young children in our community.”
The value of BRSU After School extends beyond the students to the greater community.
“This program also greatly benefits local employers by allowing parents the peace of mind to stay at work, knowing that their children are safe and cared for at a place that is familiar and comfortable,” said Mettawee Community School District Board Chairwoman Julie Mach.
Mettawee, along with the Taconic and Green Regional School District, make up the two school districts that operate schools in the BRSU.
Lowe hopes the community will once again help BRSU students and parents during the pandemic.
“Last year the residents from our 11 local towns kept our schools safe and open by following public health guidelines to minimize the spread of the virus,” she said. “Now they can help by either applying for a BRSU After School position or passing along this information to someone else who might be interested.”
For more information and how to apply for the open BRSU After School posts, go to brsu.org. Or, contact Walkinshaw at 802-362-2452 or email lwalkinshaw@brsu.org.