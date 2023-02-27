NORTH BENNINGTON — After a three-year hiatus and a postponement earlier this year, the annual Paran Plunge is back.
The Paran Plunge, a fundraiser for Paran Recreations in North Bennington, will return on Saturday at Lake Paran. Teams and individuals will jump into the bone-chilling lake, as community members cheer on the brave efforts.
To register for the Plunge ahead of time, visit lakeparanvt.org/events or register on the day of the plunge starting at 11 a.m. To Plunge, registrants ages 8 and up will pay an entry fee of $10, and raise an additional $20 to $200 from sponsors. Teams are expected to begin plunging at noon.
Paran Recreations Director Camille Kauffman said what makes the Paran Plunge run smoothly are the many volunteers, including members of the North Bennington Fire Department, who cut the swimming hole in the ice and keep plungers safe during the event. In fact, donations from the Plunge will be allocated toward both the North Bennington Fire Department and Paran Recreations’ Conservation Campaign, #SaveLakeParan.
For those who would rather stay warm, the event is free for spectators who can cheer on friends and family members heading into the cold water. There also will be hot cocoa and beverages for sale and hot sausage from A Crooked Barn Charcuterie to enjoy by the fires.
Also on Saturday, children and families can participate in the village-wide scavenger hunt to complete after the plunge, and enter a chance to win two prizes.