BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson — a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show — will feature Brown University’s Associate Vice President for Campus Life and Executive Director of Health and Wellness Vanessa Britto, MD, on today’s program. The show will air at 12 p.m. Britto will share the university’s pioneering role as one of the first institutions to mandate COVID vaccines for students and staff.
Britto is the associate vice president for Campus Life and executive director of Health and Wellness at Brown University. She is a board-certified internist and has been a student-life professional and administrator since 2001.
She was inducted as a fellow in the American College of Physicians (FACP) and awarded the Rhode Island American College of Physicians Women Physician of the Year in 2021. Having leadership roles in the field of college health at the local, regional, and national levels, Britto was formerly the director of health services at Wellesley College. At Brown, she oversees the areas of Health Services, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), BWell Health Promotion, Student and Accessibility Services (SAS), and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with a combined team of more than 200 staff and students.
