PERU — Bromley Mountain Ski Resort will hold its 20th Annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser on Friday, March 3. Moms will be able to ski or ride for just $25 when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their kid or kids (including honorary moms and pet moms). Regular lift tickets cost $89.
This year’s event will benefit women’s breast cancer care at the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The Cancer Center will receive the entire $25 lift ticket cost as a donation. The Wild Boar Tavern will also be donating half of all food sales on March 3.
Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11, Peru, six miles east of Manchester. For more information about Bromley, visit bromley.com.