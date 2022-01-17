BENNINGTON -- Bromley Mountain Ski Resort announced it will hold the annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser on Feb. 4. Moms ski or ride for just $25 when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their kid or kids. Regular lift tickets cost $89.
Once again, this year’s event will benefit women’s breast cancer care at the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). The Cancer Center will receive the entire $25 lift ticket cost as a donation. There will also be a $12 burger-and-beer special at the Wild Boar Tavern.
Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11, in Peru, Vt., six miles east of Manchester. For more information about Bromley, visit bromley.com.