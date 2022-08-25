MANCHESTER — Tony Award nominees Orfeh and Andy Karl will perform at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s (SVAC) Arkell Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. as part of the Broadway in Vermont Concert Series, sponsored by Berkshire Bank and hosted by Tony winner Christian Hoff.
After appearing in "Pretty Woman" (their 3rd Broadway show together), Orfeh and Andy Karl are back again with their own concert "Legally Bound." The duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, R&B, and Broadway show tunes. The show is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright with music direction by Steven Jamail.
Orfeh and Andy Karl met while doing the Broadway production of "Saturday Night Fever," and co-starred in "Legally Blonde."
The Summer series, running from July to September, is sponsored by Berkshire Bank and presented in collaboration with the Southern Vermont Arts Center, Hoff, and Old Mill Road Media.
The final concert in the series is on Saturday, Sept. 17, featuring Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in "Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim."
“We are thrilled to bring Broadway’s best, live-in-concert to Southern Vermont with the help of our own resident Tony Award winner Christian Hoff and Old Mill Road Media, and we’re beyond grateful to our presenting sponsor, Berkshire Bank,” says SVAC Executive Director Anne Corso.
“Berkshire Bank is committed to giving back to the communities we do business in. We are proud to support Southern Vermont’s long-standing art and music traditions by sponsoring the Broadway in Vermont series at SVAC,” shared Lori Kiely, regional president, Berkshire Bank.
Hoff added, “As a newcomer to Vermont, I wanted to bring my Broadway pals and fellow talents to entertain us here in Southern Vermont. Special thanks to SVAC and our presenting sponsor, Berkshire Bank, and our hospitality sponsors, Church Street Hospitality, Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, and Kimpton Taconic Hotel for making this wonderful series possible.”
All concerts are held in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, SVAC Drive/West Road Manchester. To inquire about performances or to purchase tickets, contact Jeremy Chestler at (802) 367-1310 or jchestler@svac.org or purchase tickets online at: svac.org