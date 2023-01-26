BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of Jan. 30:
MONDAY
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with mac and cheese, roasted zucchini, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread and pudding with fruit.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.
TUESDAY
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Games Day
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Salisbury steak, roasted red potatoes, green beans with pepper and onion, whole wheat roll and tropical fruit.
1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.
WEDNESDAY
9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.
10 a.m. to noon, Watercolor Painting.
10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with baked spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, roasted zucchini, garlic bread and pineapple.
12:30 to 4 p.m. Duplicate Bridge.
THURSDAY
9 a.m., bowling.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with maple glazed ham with sherries, garlic roasted potatoes, green beans with peppers, rye bread, oatmeal cookies.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.
1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.
1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.
Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Sloppy Joe on a roll, French fries, broccoli and Jell-O with fruit.