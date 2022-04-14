BENNINGTON — Bennington Police Department members received mental health training as part of ongoing efforts to improve community policing. All members of the department participated in Mental Health First Aid for Law Enforcement training over the course of two days.
The training assists members of the department with efforts in dealing with community members in crisis, as well as co-workers. The training teaches how to safely use de-escalation techniques with people in a mental health or addiction crisis.
Members also received training in how to guide people in crisis to support services.
Police officers and staff often act as first responders for people having mental health and addictions issues in Bennington. Training is important to ensure department members know how to interact with people in crisis. Being able to recognize signs and symptoms, and being able to effectively communicate with people in crisis, can lead to a better outcome for everyone involved.
Mental Health First Aid training for Law Enforcement also instructed members of the Bennington Police Department to look out for one another. Bennington officers and communications staff are more likely to experience post traumatic stress disorder. The training instructed officers and staff on how to recognize signs of a mental health issue in their peers as well as themselves.