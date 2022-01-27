BENNINGTON -- Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is offering a fun, safe theater camp for kids age 5-11 years during the winter break. Children will learn the basic techniques of acting through various games, gain knowledge of drama skills including stage directions, improvisation, pantomime, projection, character development, and more. They will also be rehearsing for a final performance at the end of the week. Camp ends with a performance for family and friends on Feb. 25 at noon.
The camp runs from Feb. 21 thru Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Go to bpacvt.org to register or call 802.447.0564
Per venue policy, all participants must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.
Camp will be held at Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) at 331 Main Street in Bennington. The cost is $125 for the week-long camp
Instructor Lauren Biasi is from Long Island, N.Y. She started performing at the age of 7, and has performed for community and regional theaters, as well as educational tours. She has been in a handful of award-winning independent films. Most recently, she was one of the creative team for BPAC’s “Jingle Jangle Jubilee!”