oldcastle photo (1).jpg

Oldcastle Theatre Company in Bennington

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Bennington Performing Arts Center is bringing back Trivia night to its Tuesday night lineup in 2023.

James Thatch trivia master will command the helm on Jan. 10. Teams of up to six people are welcome to put their brains to the test and compete for prizes.

The bar at BPAC will serve cocktails, and has expanding its menu.

Box office and cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m. Another Trivia night is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Tickets are $5 for individuals, $10 for teams of two to three people; $20 for teams of four to six people. Masks are strongly recommended. 

BPAC is located at 331 Main Street in Bennington. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.