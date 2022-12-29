BENNINGTON — The Bennington Performing Arts Center is bringing back Trivia night to its Tuesday night lineup in 2023.
James Thatch trivia master will command the helm on Jan. 10. Teams of up to six people are welcome to put their brains to the test and compete for prizes.
The bar at BPAC will serve cocktails, and has expanding its menu.
Box office and cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m. Another Trivia night is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Tickets are $5 for individuals, $10 for teams of two to three people; $20 for teams of four to six people. Masks are strongly recommended.
BPAC is located at 331 Main Street in Bennington.