BENNINGTON — The Bennington Performing Arts Center, home of Oldcastle Theatre Company, will hold its Annual Holiday Show fundraiser on Dec. 17 and 18.
"We are promising music, fun and merriment," said fundraiser co-emcee Jana Lillie. “We have some classics, and maybe some new twists on the classics.”
One new twist is the Best Christmas Cookie Contest, which will be held on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m., prior to the 2 p.m. show. This is being organized by Suzanne Wessler. Try a cookie from each baker and vote on your favorite. All bakers are donating their delish cookies in hopes of winning first place.
This year’s radio show will be The Gift of the Magi, from the Coronet Storytellers of old. Another new twist is a lot more audience participation with the Hallmark Holiday Movie game and a sing-along led by Ben April on the piano. Singers include Rick Howe, the other emcee, Mary Jo Greco, and more.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for students. Showtimes are Dec. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the website www.bpacvt.org.