BENNINGTON — Bennington Performing Arts Center, the home of Oldcastle Theatre Company, recently launched its fall season but also announced Monday that it is canceling its planned Christmas play.
The cancellation of “It’s A Wonderful Life — A Live Radio Play,” which was set to run in mid-December, was announced by theater staff and board in a statement to the Banner.
In its place, the theater is planning on a December holiday celebration “that will entertain young and old, with performers who have graced our stage over the past few years, so mark your calendar,” the theater said in a statement. “Our fall programming continues to fill up with lecture series, Bennington Community Theater’s “Slideshow” in mid-October, play readings, storytelling, improvisation and more.”
The theater group also issued a “thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last 50 years through attendance, donation and volunteering. We could not continue without this great community.”
In its ongoing fall season, opening Oct. 14, the theater presents “Slideshow — an Evening of Short Plays.” Co-directed by Jennifer Jasper and H.K. Goldstein. Each short play centers on a family in the spirit of the theater’s Berkie-nominated “Love Travels Fast.” The 13-member ensemble features familiar and new faces to the theater with new plays from both coasts. Get your tickets now, as these shows sell fast.
The theater began its New Work Series in August and will present a new work every month. Join us Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for a reading of “The Way Out” by Suzanne Wessler, directed by Janet Groom. Donations at the door.
For some Halloween fun, Whispering Bones returns to BPAC on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with a new set of classic, creepy and comic stories. Dr. Betterov-Underhill and Friends present “Whispering Bones,” performed by a talented group of actors and storytellers. This year’s mix of stories includes works created by masters of the art of the ghost story, including Poe, Mary Wilkins Freeman, and E.F. Benson, among others. Tickets are $15 for general, and $7 for youth. This show was a sell-out last year. Get your tickets now.
The facility is well-ventilated and comfortable no matter the weather outside. The theater does strongly recommend masks while in the theater space. Its COVID policy is subject to change. Tickets and information for all of the events mentioned here and in the future can be found at bpacvt.org.