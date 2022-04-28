BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Performing Arts Center will host a live in-theater music performance by the Taconic Chamber Players on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m.
The concert will feature the works of Mozart, Mendelssohn, Martinu and Beethoven. Two married couples—violinist Joana Genova and violist Ariel Rudiakov, Co-Artistic Directors of Taconic Music in Manchester; and violinist Jamecyn Morey and cellist David Bebe, faculty at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., are teaming up for an afternoon of beautiful music.
BPAC is located at 331 Main Street. For more information, visit https://benningtonperformingartscenter.org/event/taconic2/.