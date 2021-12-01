Bennington— Green Mountain RSVP is collaborating with two local libraries to offer a free book delivery program called Books on Wheels.
This service is available to homebound individuals age 60 and over. Both the Bennington Free Library and the John G. McCullough Free Library are using Green Mountain RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers to offer this service.
To get started, patrons may contact either the Bennington Free Library at 802-442-9051, or the McCullough Library at 802-447-7121. Once library staff gathers the items that the patron wishes to borrow, staff will then coordinate the delivery and the return of the items with the volunteer.
For anyone in need of a card or membership, staff members at either library will assist over the phone during a call to request a book delivery.