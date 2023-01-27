BENNINGTON — North Bennington resident Daisy Rockwell’s International Booker Prize-winning translation of Geetanjali Shree’s novel, "Tomb of Sand," will be released in the United States on Tuesday.
The novel tells the story of an old woman who falls into a deep depression following the death of her husband. Ma, as she’s known to the family, eventually resurfaces and plans a trip to Pakistan to confront her conflicted memories of Partition, when India and Pakistan gained independence from Britain, but were split by a bloody line drawn on a map.
The book is a lyrical tribute to the resilience of people when faced with adversity. It’s full of word play and puns and poetic moments.
Frank Wynne, chair of the judges for last year’s International Booker Prize, described Rockwell’s translation as “stunningly realized.”
Rockwell is currently on an international book tour.
The Bennington Bookshop, in partnership with Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion, will hold a book release event to celebrate Rockwell’s achievement on March 9, starting at 6.30 p.m. in the Carriage Barn.
For more information, visit https://www.benningtonbookshop.com/.