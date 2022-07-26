ARLINGTON — The Martha Canfield Library’s Book Lovers online fundraising auction is being held through Aug. 9. Funds will be used to support the improvement of noise reduction and soundproofing within the library.
Auction items have been donated by local theaters, restaurants, artisans, authors, recreation venues, shops and more.
A collection of vintage furnishings in the auction were donated by the grandchildren of Herbert and Helen Congdon, in memory of their parents and grandparents, to benefit the Russell Vermontiana Collection. The Congdons were active participants in the Arlington community.
Items being offered can be viewed at the auction link 32auctions.com/marthacanfieldbooklovers; items will be continually added.
For further information, contact Phyllis Skidmore at martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com.