BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will consider bus transportation services, a municipal planning grant, a draft management plan for invasive weeds in Lake Paran and more at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire House on River Street. A paper copy of the full agenda can be picked up at the Bennington Free Library, or visit benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Among the items on the agenda: Green Mountain Express Director Terence White will provide an overview of the bus and other transportation services they provide in the Bennington area. They are interested in the public's questions and ways the service can be improved.
The Planning Commission is beginning the process of developing a new Town Plan for Bennington. The town is seeking approval from the Select Board to apply for a municipal planning grant to develop an outreach plan to determine common values and goals that will form the basis for their work.
Paran Recreation Board Chairwoman Alisa Del Tufo will provide a presentation on a draft management plan for invasive aquatic weeds in Lake Paran. The discussion will include the advantages and disadvantages of use of the herbicide ProcellaCor and suction harvesting.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.