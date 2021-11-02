Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Eligible BIPOC community members will have a pair of chances to get their COVID-19 booster shots over the next couple of weeks.

The clinics will be held at the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services building at 121 Depot Street on Nov. 6 and Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who identifies at BIPOC (Black, Indigenous or Person of Color) or who resides in the same household is eligible for the booster shot.

People are required to have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to their booster shot appointment.

For more information, contact 802-379-0511 or visit www.naacprutland.org/rutland-boosters.

