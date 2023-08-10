BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation announced that the nationally recognized Cold Spring Harbor Band will perform a special benefit concert in support of SVHC Foundation’s Telehealth Endowment Campaign. A homage to the music and life of Billy Joel, the performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. on August 26 at the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Art Center’s campus in Manchester.
Named after Billy Joel's first solo album, the Cold Spring Harbor Band is headed up by lead vocalist/pianist Pat Farrell, a six-time Grammy contender, and a voting member of NARAS (Grammy Awards). In addition to sharing the stage with John Legend, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, and Dave Mason, the band performed at the 2014 NFL Super Bowl Pre-Game party at the Meadowlands, the 2015 NY Mets World Series VIP Pre-Game party at Citi Field and on the Dr. Oz Show.
Joining Cold Spring Harbor will be Jonny Golden, the lead guitarist and musical director for Tommy James and the Shondells.
SVHC’s Foundation is deeply grateful to the Ihasz Family for making the event possible, to Southern Vermont Art Center for providing the venue, and to curATE café for providing the cash bar.
General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at: https://svhealthcare.org/benefit-concert or by calling the Foundation: (802) 447-5017.