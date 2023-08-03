MANCHESTER — A benefit concert for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center featuring The Cold Spring Harbor Band, an acclaimed Billy Joel tribute group, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Southern Vermont Art Center's Arkell Pavilion.
Cold Spring Harbor specializes solely in a chronological tribute to Billy Joel's music, playing songs from a long career with countless hits and more than 150 million albums sold worldwide.
In 2008 Pat Farrell was performing in a bar in Hicksville, New York, on Long Island. By chance, two longtime members of Billy Joel's band -- drummer Liberty DiVitto and saxophonist Richie Cannata -- were in the same bar. They told Farrell that he sounded just like Billy, and should form a tribute band.
With Joel's blessing, Farrell formed the Cold Spring Harbor band -- named for Joel's first album. Since 2009 the band has played throughout the country, including the 2014 NFL Super Bowl pregame party at the Meadowlands, and the 2015 World Series VIP pregame party at Citi Field.
Farrell has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards and is a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences -- the organization that runs the Grammys. He has shared the stage with Dave Mason, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, and John Legend.
Tickets are $50, and proceeds will benefit Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation’s Telehealth Endowment Campaign. They can be purchased online at the SVAC website or by calling the foundation office at 802-447-5017.
A cash bar will be available during the concert.
The benefit is being presented by Dartmouth Health and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and supported by the Ihasz family and Southern Vermont Arts Center.