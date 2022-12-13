MANCHESTER — BikeManchesterVT will host a New Year’s Day trail hiking party to celebrate the Historic Marble Rail Trail and its contributions to local recreation at 3 p.m. on Jan. 1.
There will be a bonfire and s’mores greeting celebrants at the trail’s picnic table area in the large open field one-half mile north from public parking at Riley Rink. Limited parking is also available at the trail entrance off North Road, one mile north of the picnic area.
Participants should wear sturdy hiking boots and warm outerwear, and bring hot beverages and a flashlight or headlamp, as the return walk will be around dusk. Walking poles are helpful for personal safety. Depending on snow depth, access on snowshoes, cross-country skis or fat bikes is possible. However, one steep trail section nicknamed “Cardiac Hill” should only be attempted by very experienced over-the-snow gear users.
The town of Manchester is in the final legal stages of adding the 2.3-mile trail to its public recreational offerings, as approved by town residents at the 2022 Town Meeting. The trail extends from Manchester Elementary Middle School to North Road, near the Manchester/Dorset town line.
Bike Manchester guided the acquisition with the town. The nonprofit organization is committed to bringing expanded cycling opportunities to the Northshire and has agreed to participate in the current town of Dorset study to develop safer bike and foot travel between the two towns.
Check the group's website at bikemanchestervt.com and its Facebook page at facebook.com/manchesterrailtrail for informational and weather updates. Inclement weather could mean cancellation or postponement of the event.